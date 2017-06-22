Antelope Valley is shortchanged in federal homeless funds, lawmaker claims in call for audit
State Sen. Scott Wilk, seen in 2015, is questioning whether the Antelope Valley is being shortchanged in the distribution of federal homeless funds. State Sen. Scott Wilk, seen in 2015, is questioning whether the Antelope Valley is being shortchanged in the distribution of federal homeless funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suckibg hard cock
|Wed
|sayrebear
|3
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Jun 20
|sayrebear
|308
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Jun 20
|Pennie Lane
|597
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Jun 17
|nortrek99
|41
|Restaurants to have small wedding receptions
|Jun 14
|croth1969
|1
|Palmdale man sentenced to 88 years to life for ...
|Jun 10
|leticalacrn
|1
|gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15)
|Jun 4
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC