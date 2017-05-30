1 killed, 1 wounded in north LA County shooting
Los Angeles County homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed one man and wounded another in the Antelope Valley city of Lancaster. The Sheriff's Department says a man fired at a group of people congregating in a neighborhood Sunday evening and then ran away.
