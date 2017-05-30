1 killed, 1 wounded in north LA Count...

1 killed, 1 wounded in north LA County shooting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: My Mother Lode

Los Angeles County homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed one man and wounded another in the Antelope Valley city of Lancaster. The Sheriff's Department says a man fired at a group of people congregating in a neighborhood Sunday evening and then ran away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 13 hr _Zoey_ 304
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) 13 hr _Zoey_ 592
gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15) 23 hr Gayteenbottom101 3
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 29 Serenity 14
Is Palmdale a decent place to move? (Apr '16) May 26 Tony 16
Living in Rosamond (Nov '08) May 25 Gina 45
Lancaster Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Fil 3
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Lancaster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,139 • Total comments across all topics: 281,533,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC