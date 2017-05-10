Yet Another Airline Brawl Gets Downright Vicious, This Time On A Southwest Flight
Video of another passenger brawl has surfaced, this time aboard a Southwest Airlines flight that landed in Burbank, California, the ABC affiliate in Los Angeles reported Tuesday. In footage that another traveler filmed , two men can be seen wrestling into the seats before one gets the upper-hand and punches the other repeatedly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|14 hr
|_Zoey_
|289
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|14 hr
|_Zoey_
|575
|Is Palmdale a decent place to move? (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Now_What-
|13
|Any other sex addicts here in the AV?? (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Big D
|6
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 6
|leticalacrn
|13
|Chamber names 2014's top businesses (Sep '14)
|Apr 26
|Location justice
|15
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Apr '17
|Tony
|23
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC