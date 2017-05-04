Search Warrants Target Palmdale Mayor

Search Warrants Target Palmdale Mayor

Palmdale residents are calling for Mayor Jim Ledford to take a leave of absence while he is investigated for possible public corruption. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2017.

