Search Warrants Target Palmdale Mayor
Palmdale residents are calling for Mayor Jim Ledford to take a leave of absence while he is investigated for possible public corruption. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2017.
