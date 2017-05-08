Palmdale mayor should take leave following DA raids, says city councilman

LANCASTER >> Palmdale City Councilman Austin Bishop requested that Mayor James C. Ledford temporarily step aside after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office raided Ledford's home and office earlier this week. Bishop held a news conference Friday morning at a law enforcement appreciation day luncheon in Lancaster and proposed reforms to protect the “integrity, honesty and transparency in the City of Palmdale” while the mayor is investigated.

