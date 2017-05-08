Palmdale mayor should take leave following DA raids, says city councilman
LANCASTER >> Palmdale City Councilman Austin Bishop requested that Mayor James C. Ledford temporarily step aside after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office raided Ledford's home and office earlier this week. Bishop held a news conference Friday morning at a law enforcement appreciation day luncheon in Lancaster and proposed reforms to protect the “integrity, honesty and transparency in the City of Palmdale” while the mayor is investigated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|7 hr
|_Zoey_
|289
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|7 hr
|_Zoey_
|575
|Is Palmdale a decent place to move? (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Now_What-
|13
|Any other sex addicts here in the AV?? (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Big D
|6
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 6
|leticalacrn
|13
|Chamber names 2014's top businesses (Sep '14)
|Apr 26
|Location justice
|15
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Apr '17
|Tony
|23
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC