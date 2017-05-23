Memorial Day 2017 at the Antelope Valley Cemetery
The historic Lancaster Cemetery, part of the Antelope Valley Cemetery District, located in the heart of the City of Lancaster, will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m., May 29 at the Veterans Court of Honor. Thomas is a former fighter pilot and test pilot who was deployed with the 10th Tactical Fighter Squadron to Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
