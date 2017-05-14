Meet the Malibu lawyer who is upendin...

Meet the Malibu lawyer who is upending California's political system, one town at a time

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Kevin Shenkman, 38, at a restaurant in Venice, has spent the last few years suing or threatening to sue California cities that elect their councils in at-large elections. Kevin Shenkman, 38, at a restaurant in Venice, has spent the last few years suing or threatening to sue California cities that elect their councils in at-large elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) 11 hr texas pete 580
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 12 hr unreals_dad 293
Is Palmdale a decent place to move? (Apr '16) May 8 Now_What- 13
Any other sex addicts here in the AV?? (Jun '16) May 7 Big D 6
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 6 leticalacrn 13
News Chamber names 2014's top businesses (Sep '14) Apr 26 Location justice 15
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Apr '17 Tony 23
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Lancaster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,252 • Total comments across all topics: 281,001,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC