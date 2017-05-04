Man Put Into Coma in Baseball Bat Att...

Man Put Into Coma in Baseball Bat Attack Outside Del Taco

Family members embrace and cry when pleading for help to find the person who attacked their loved one with a baseball bat in Lancaster on April 28, 2017. The family of a man put into a coma after being beat by someone wielding a baseball pleaded for the public's help to find the attacker.

Lancaster, CA

