Leading the way
Schaefer takes time to visit each ALS class, which consists mainly of senior airmen who are taking their first Air Force Professional Development course. The general talked about his and the Air Force's leadership philosophy, the state of the Air Force and the unique mission at Edwards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|9 hr
|_Zoey_
|289
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|9 hr
|_Zoey_
|575
|Is Palmdale a decent place to move? (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Now_What-
|13
|Any other sex addicts here in the AV?? (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Big D
|6
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 6
|leticalacrn
|13
|Chamber names 2014's top businesses (Sep '14)
|Apr 26
|Location justice
|15
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Apr '17
|Tony
|23
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC