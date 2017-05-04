First 60-Foot Articulated Battery-Ele...

First 60-Foot Articulated Battery-Electric Bus in North America Hits the Streets in Antelope Valley

BYD has announced the delivery of North America's first 60-foot articulated battery-electric transit bus to the Antelope Valley Transit Authority in Los Angeles County, California. The bus, part of AVTA's award-winning campaign to fully electrify its fleet by 2018, was also built with local labor in BYD's factory in Lancaster, just miles from the AVTA office.

