First 60-Foot Articulated Battery-Electric Bus in North America Hits the Streets in Antelope Valley
BYD has announced the delivery of North America's first 60-foot articulated battery-electric transit bus to the Antelope Valley Transit Authority in Los Angeles County, California. The bus, part of AVTA's award-winning campaign to fully electrify its fleet by 2018, was also built with local labor in BYD's factory in Lancaster, just miles from the AVTA office.
