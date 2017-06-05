Be cool, Southern California, say weather forecasters
Southland temperatures will dip sharply today after several days of above-average heat, and strong winds will sweep the Antelope Valley, forecasters said. A high of 71 degrees Fahrenheit is expected today in downtown L.A., down from 77 on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|17 hr
|_Zoey_
|594
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Jun 4
|_Zoey_
|304
|gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15)
|Jun 4
|Anonymous
|3
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|Serenity
|14
|Is Palmdale a decent place to move? (Apr '16)
|May 26
|Tony
|16
|Living in Rosamond (Nov '08)
|May 25
|Gina
|45
|Lancaster Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Fil
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC