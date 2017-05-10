Babysitter convicted of babya s death
There are 2 comments on the LA Daily News story from Wednesday, titled Babysitter convicted of babya s death. In it, LA Daily News reports that:
LANCASTER >> A Palmdale woman was convicted today of second-degree murder and other charges stemming from the death of a nearly 5-month-old boy who was left in her care last year. Brittany Ann Ingrassi, 21, was found guilty of one count each of second- degree murder, assault on a child causing death, assault on a child becoming comatose and child abuse.
|
#1 Wednesday
This is saf
|
#2 Wednesday
Sad
|
