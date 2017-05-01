Around the Air Force: May 1

On this look around the Air Force, two F-35As deploy to Estonia for the first time, Global Strike Command Airmen test launch a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, and the 500,000th person has graduated from the Community College of the Air Force. Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review.

