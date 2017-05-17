Around the Air Force: May 16

On this look around the Air Force, Dr. Heather Wilson is sworn in as the 24th Secretary of the Air Force, Airmen are being encouraged to share their ideas for revitalizing squadrons, and Air University has cancelled Squadron Officer School Class 17G. Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review.

