Antelope Valley transit service stall...

Antelope Valley transit service stalls as bus operator strike continues

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Local bus service in Lancaster and Palmdale was canceled and commuter routes were cut back Monday as Antelope Valley bus operators entered the fourth day of a strike over salaries, benefits and disciplinary policies with the private firm that pays them. The strike is the third in less than two months for the 120 operators who drive the Antelope Valley Transit Authority's fleet of buses but who are employed by Transdev, a French firm that provides drivers for dozens of U.S. transportation agencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Palmdale a decent place to move? (Apr '16) 16 hr Now_What- 13
Any other sex addicts here in the AV?? (Jun '16) 23 hr Big D 6
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Sat winner 574
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Sat winner 288
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 6 leticalacrn 13
News Chamber names 2014's top businesses (Sep '14) Apr 26 Location justice 15
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Apr '17 Tony 23
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Lancaster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,173 • Total comments across all topics: 280,872,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC