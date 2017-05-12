A shoot in the Mojave desert when it's 110 degrees helps the actor and director craft a military tale set in Iraq When director Doug Liman and actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson set out to make the new psychological thriller " The Wall ," they had no idea how harsh the conditions in Lancaster, California, would be. Shot when it was 110 degrees Fahrenheit in Southern California's Mojave desert on a set made to resemble a desert in Iraq, " The Wall " tells the story of two American soldiers pinned down by a sniper, with only a crumbling prayer wall between them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.