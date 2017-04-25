Who's New: Temecula Road

Who's New: Temecula Road

Members: Sisters Maddie and Emma Salute , Dawson Anderson Home: Temecula, Calif. Single: "What If I Kissed You" Website: temecularoad.com Twitter: @temecularoad The teen trio of sisters Maddie, 16, and Emma Salute, 17, and Dawson Anderson, also 17, honed their harmonies in the relatively small Southern California town of Temecula.

