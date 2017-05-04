Theft of gravesite mementos leaves on...

Theft of gravesite mementos leaves one woman grief-stricken

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Tehachapi News

Rose Herman looks down at a ceramic prayer book, which was one of the few things thieves left behind after stealing numerous items from her husband's gravesite at Tehachapi Eastside Cemetery. Rose Herman looks down at a ceramic prayer book, which was one of the few things thieves left behind after stealing numerous items from her husband's gravesite at Tehachapi Eastside Cemetery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Wed winner 280
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Wed winner 566
News Chamber names 2014's top businesses (Sep '14) Apr 26 Location justice 15
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Apr 25 Well Well 12
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Apr '17 Tony 23
Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra... Mar '17 DNA searcher 1
Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident Mar '17 Newsroom_LA 2
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 04 at 1:21PM PDT

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lancaster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,744 • Total comments across all topics: 280,770,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC