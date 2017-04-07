Photograph courtesy of Virgin Galactic

Photograph courtesy of Virgin Galactic

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Aerotech News And Review

Visitors to the recent Los Angeles County Air Show at Fox Field in Lancaster, Calif., were treated to a presentation by two test pilots from Virgin Galactic, the privately-funded space company owned by Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group and Abu Dhabi's Aabar Investments PJS. The Mojave-based project is currently developing a vehicle to take passengers to the edge of space on a ballistic rocket ride ending with a gentle glide to a runway landing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 16 hr _Zoey_ 260
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) 17 hr _Zoey_ 546
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Apr 2 Tony 23
Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra... Mar 30 DNA searcher 1
Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident Mar 29 Newsroom_LA 2
Sheriff's "Patrolling" Lake Los Angeles!!?? (Jul '13) Mar 29 Concerned 4
Lancaster Resident Kathy Kees aka Kathy Rivera Mar 28 DNA searcher 1
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Lancaster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,642 • Total comments across all topics: 280,313,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC