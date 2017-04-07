Photograph courtesy of Virgin Galactic
Visitors to the recent Los Angeles County Air Show at Fox Field in Lancaster, Calif., were treated to a presentation by two test pilots from Virgin Galactic, the privately-funded space company owned by Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group and Abu Dhabi's Aabar Investments PJS. The Mojave-based project is currently developing a vehicle to take passengers to the edge of space on a ballistic rocket ride ending with a gentle glide to a runway landing.
