Feature: Growing partnership with Chinese manufacturer brings more jobs to local Americans

During the lunchtime of a typical weekday at BYD Lancaster Bus Factory, a steady stream of people, mostly Caucasians and Hispanics, were lining up to order food from several food trucks outside the factory building. "When I came here three years ago, there were only five employees," a food truck owner called Carolina told Xinhua while busy serving tacos, burgers, and coffee to her customers.

