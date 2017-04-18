Deputies arrest man suspected in Lancaster shooting death
LANCASTER >> Los Angeles sheriff's deputies have arrested a man suspected of killing a man Friday during a heated argument in a garage. Terrell Scott, 34, of Palmdale was booked for murder and was being held at the Lancaster Station in lieu of $2 million bail, Deputy Guillermina Saldaña said.
