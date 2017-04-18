Deputies arrest man suspected in Lanc...

Deputies arrest man suspected in Lancaster shooting death

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: LA Daily News

LANCASTER >> Los Angeles sheriff's deputies have arrested a man suspected of killing a man Friday during a heated argument in a garage. Terrell Scott, 34, of Palmdale was booked for murder and was being held at the Lancaster Station in lieu of $2 million bail, Deputy Guillermina Saldaña said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Wed _Zoey_ 262
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Wed _Zoey_ 548
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Apr 2 Tony 23
Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra... Mar 30 DNA searcher 1
Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident Mar 29 Newsroom_LA 2
Sheriff's "Patrolling" Lake Los Angeles!!?? (Jul '13) Mar 29 Concerned 4
Lancaster Resident Kathy Kees aka Kathy Rivera Mar 28 DNA searcher 1
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Lancaster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,391 • Total comments across all topics: 280,431,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC