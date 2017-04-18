Deltopia Recap and Preliminary Numbers

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is releasing preliminary numbers related to the unsanctioned Spring Break party in Isla Vista known as Deltopia. The crowd was estimated at the height of attendance to be approximately 6,000 to 8,000 people, which is an increase from the crowd estimate of 3,500 people in 2016, but still dramatically lower than in 2014 when 20,000 to 25,000 people attended.

