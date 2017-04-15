Courtesy photograph
Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter 1328 at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., dominated the competition at the AFSA Division 6 Convention held in Las Vegas April 2-4, 2017. AFSA was formed in 1961 to advocate improved quality of life and economic fairness in the Total Air Force according to its website.
