Around the Air Force: April 5

On this look around the Air Force, the CMSAF addresses sexual assault awareness, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot reaches 1,000 combat flight hours, and a 380th Air Expeditionary Wing EQ-4 Global Hawk completes 1,000 continuous sorties without maintenance cancellations Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.