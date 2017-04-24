Accident report leads to arrest
What started as a report of an accident Tuesday afternoon led to the arrest of a man wanted out of Los Angeles County, California. Washington County Chief Deputy Shawn Ellingson reported that Rick Owen, 49, was arrested Wednesday evening in Marr Park campground on local charges of OWI second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
