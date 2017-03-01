Woman brings dead son into hospital

Woman brings dead son into hospital

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: TurnTo23.com

On February 28, 2017 at about 2:34 pm, Kern County Sheriff's deputies from the Rosamond Substation responded to Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster for a reported of a deceased 1 ½ year old boy who had been brought into the hospital. Deputies learned the boy's mother had brought him into the hospital, however, hospital staff determined the boy was dead and it appeared he had been dead for at least several hours.

