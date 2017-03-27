Wildflowers, dormant for years, bloom across California
In this March 27, 2017, photo, a visitor takes a selfie among wildflowers in Borrego Springs, Calif. Rain-fed wildflowers have been sprouting from California's desert sands after lying dormant for years - producing a spectacular display that has been drawing record crowds and traffic jams in area desert towns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|23 hr
|winner
|248
|Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra...
|Thu
|DNA searcher
|1
|Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident
|Wed
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|Sheriff's "Patrolling" Lake Los Angeles!!?? (Jul '13)
|Mar 29
|Concerned
|4
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Mar 28
|Pasquali
|532
|Lancaster Resident Kathy Kees aka Kathy Rivera
|Mar 28
|DNA searcher
|1
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar 27
|Ronald
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC