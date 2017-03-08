Video shows SUV spin after high-speed...

Video shows SUV spin after high-speed chase in California

Read more: Daily Mail

A high-speed car chase came to a dramatic conclusion when police forced the SUV off the road, then tackled the driver to the ground as he attempted to run away from the crash scene. The hour-long chase started at 11.06am Tuesday morning, with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in pursuit of an SUV driven by a parolee at large, who was later identified by cops as Danny Reeder, 49. Reeder, who was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an incident that occurred last December, led police along rural roads in Lancaster, California, driving the SUV as fast at 75 mph at times, according to ABC 7 .

Lancaster, CA

