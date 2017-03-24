The poppies are shivering in Antelope Valley, and peak bloom is on the way
The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster on March 24. As this week's rains cleared, cold winds and cooler temperatures caused the flowers in the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve to close up. Rangers at the park said the flowers should be at their peak in the coming weeks.
