The life-and-death stakes of an Affordable Care Act repeal in one of...
Dr. Karunyan Arulanantham talks with patient Martha Gonzalez, right, with medical assistant Marinela Castillo, center, on hand to translate, at the Antelope Valley Community Clinic in Lancaster. Dr. Karunyan Arulanantham talks with patient Martha Gonzalez, right, with medical assistant Marinela Castillo, center, on hand to translate, at the Antelope Valley Community Clinic in Lancaster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|17
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Wed
|winner
|519
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Wed
|winner
|231
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
|Looking for Debbie Matthews
|Mar 1
|Looking for my info
|1
|Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C...
|Feb 20
|Now_What-
|1
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Feb 18
|Taz Singh
|213
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC