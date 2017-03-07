SUV driver leads authorities on wild desert chase through Lancaster
The driver of an SUV was taken into custody Tuesday following a wild high-desert pursuit that lasted more than an hour in Lancaster. The chase started just after 11 a.m. when Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies tried to detain a man in connection with a possible assault with a deadly weapon, according to Officer Peter Nicholson of the California Highway Patrol .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|5 hr
|Mark Phillips
|11
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Mar 4
|Now_What-
|13
|Looking for Debbie Matthews
|Mar 1
|Looking for my info
|1
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Mar 1
|winner
|517
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Mar 1
|winner
|229
|Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C...
|Feb 20
|Now_What-
|1
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Feb 18
|Taz Singh
|213
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC