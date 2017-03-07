SUV driver leads authorities on wild ...

SUV driver leads authorities on wild desert chase through Lancaster

1 hr ago

The driver of an SUV was taken into custody Tuesday following a wild high-desert pursuit that lasted more than an hour in Lancaster. The chase started just after 11 a.m. when Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies tried to detain a man in connection with a possible assault with a deadly weapon, according to Officer Peter Nicholson of the California Highway Patrol .

