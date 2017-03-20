Stunt SUV pulls a 'Transformer' and gets around gridlock
Hum Rider is that vehicular reinvention and, perhaps, the answer to all your traffic congestion frustration. It looks like a standard Jeep Cherokee Wagon SUV, but when it gets stuck in traffic, the car body can lift up, the wheel base widens and then the car can drive right over other bumper-to-bumper- cars.
