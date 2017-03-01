Republican Rep. Steve Knight met with protesters and boos during raucous town hall in Palmdale
Rep. Steve Knight walks past protesters as he leaves after holding a town hall meeting on Saturday in Palmdale. Rep. Steve Knight got an earful from his constituents at an early morning town hall meeting in Palmdale on Saturday that drew an at-capacity crowd of nearly 300 with dozens more protesting outside.
