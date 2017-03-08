Motorist captured after Southern California desert pursuit
A motorist who led authorities on a lengthy chase in the high desert of north Los Angeles County has been captured. The chase in the Lancaster area of the Antelope Valley went along desert highways and onto dirt roads at times before spike strips began flattening the SUV's tires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|6 hr
|Now_What-
|20
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Wed
|winner
|519
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Wed
|winner
|231
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
|Looking for Debbie Matthews
|Mar 1
|Looking for my info
|1
|Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C...
|Feb 20
|Now_What-
|1
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Feb 18
|Taz Singh
|213
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC