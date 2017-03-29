Lancaster VA Clinic host open house f...

Lancaster VA Clinic host open house for veterans

Read more: Aerotech News And Review

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System is hosting an Open House for Veterans at the Lancaster Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 340 E. Ave I Suite 108, Lancaster, CA 93535 on April 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. "The open house is a one-stop shop for veterans in the Antelope Valley," said Charles Green, chief of outreach. "It's a great way for Veterans and their families to learn about healthcare benefits and get enrolled in their local VA healthcare system.

Lancaster, CA

