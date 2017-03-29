Lancaster VA Clinic host open house for veterans
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System is hosting an Open House for Veterans at the Lancaster Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 340 E. Ave I Suite 108, Lancaster, CA 93535 on April 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. "The open house is a one-stop shop for veterans in the Antelope Valley," said Charles Green, chief of outreach. "It's a great way for Veterans and their families to learn about healthcare benefits and get enrolled in their local VA healthcare system.
