Lancaster motorcyclist killed in Granada Hills crash on 5 Freeway
GRANADA HILLS >> A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway in Granada Hills, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday. The crash was reported at 9:15 p.m. Friday on the northbound side of the freeway at Roxford Street, the CHP reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|23 hr
|Mark Phillips
|11
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Mar 4
|Now_What-
|13
|Looking for Debbie Matthews
|Mar 1
|Looking for my info
|1
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Mar 1
|winner
|517
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Mar 1
|winner
|229
|Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C...
|Feb 20
|Now_What-
|1
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Feb 18
|Taz Singh
|213
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC