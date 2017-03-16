If basic education is a 'right,' why not basic health care?
Dr. Karunyan Arulanantham, left, talks with a patient, with medical assistant Marinela Castillo, center, on hand to translate Spanish, at the Antelope Valley Community Clinic in Lancaster, Calif. Dr. Karunyan Arulanantham, left, talks with a patient, with medical assistant Marinela Castillo, center, on hand to translate Spanish, at the Antelope Valley Community Clinic in Lancaster, Calif.
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|5 hr
|_Zoey_
|526
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|5 hr
|_Zoey_
|240
|One man was ejected, BMW Car Accident, Toys R U...
|Mar 18
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C...
|Mar 12
|Now_What-
|2
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Mar 11
|Now_What-
|20
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
|Looking for Debbie Matthews
|Mar 1
|Looking for my info
|1
