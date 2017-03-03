HT Av March 3, 2017
U.S. Air Force Airman Deontae C. Morris graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
