Governor Brown Announces Appointments
Aimee Barnes, 35, of Alameda, has been appointed senior advisor to the Governor in the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. Barnes has been a partner at Allotrope Partners since 2016. She served as deputy secretary for border and intergovernmental relations at the California Environmental Protection Agency from 2013 to 2016.
