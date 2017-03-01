Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Aimee Barnes, 35, of Alameda, has been appointed senior advisor to the Governor in the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. Barnes has been a partner at Allotrope Partners since 2016. She served as deputy secretary for border and intergovernmental relations at the California Environmental Protection Agency from 2013 to 2016.

