Former a Power Rangersa actor pleads guilty to killing roommate with sword

Thursday Mar 16

Former “Power Rangers” actor Ricardo Medina Jr. pleads guilty Thursday, March 16, 2017, to a voluntary manslaughter charge for killing his Green Valley roommate with a sword on Jan. 31, 2015. LANCASTER >> Ricardo Medina, an actor best known for his role in the children's television series “Power Rangers Samurai,” pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of his roommate, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

