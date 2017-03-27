Ex-Power Ranger sentenced to 6 years ...

Ex-Power Ranger sentenced to 6 years in fatal stabbing

Thursday

A former actor who played one of television's "Power Rangers" was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison for stabbing his roommate to death with a sword two years ago. Medina's attorney, Stanley L. Friedman, said his client agreed to plead to the lesser charge rather than risk a murder conviction and a possible life sentence.

