Ex-Power Ranger sentenced to 6 years in fatal stabbing
A former actor who played one of television's "Power Rangers" was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison for stabbing his roommate to death with a sword two years ago. Medina's attorney, Stanley L. Friedman, said his client agreed to plead to the lesser charge rather than risk a murder conviction and a possible life sentence.
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|19 hr
|winner
|248
|Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra...
|Thu
|DNA searcher
|1
|Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident
|Wed
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|Sheriff's "Patrolling" Lake Los Angeles!!?? (Jul '13)
|Mar 29
|Concerned
|4
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Mar 28
|Pasquali
|532
|Lancaster Resident Kathy Kees aka Kathy Rivera
|Mar 28
|DNA searcher
|1
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar 27
|Ronald
|1
