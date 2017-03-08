Driver of pickup truck killed after head-on collision with big rig in Lancaster
The driver of a pickup truck was killed late Tuesday after crashing head-on with big rig in remote area of Lancaster, officials said. Benny Serrano was driving his Ford F-150 west on Avenue E, just east of Division Street, at 10:45 p.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into the semi truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.
