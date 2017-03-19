Deputies seeking Lancaster man missin...

Deputies seeking Lancaster man missing since January 31

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: LA Daily News

The sheriff's department today sought the public's help in locating a 74-year-old man who went missing from his Lancaster home in January. John Wayne Kolb was last heard from on Jan. 31, when he spoke with out-of-town family, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Sat winner 245
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Sat winner 531
Crossdresser bottom hooker for std positive top... Mar 21 cdbottom 1
One man was ejected, BMW Car Accident, Toys R U... Mar 18 Newsroom_LA 1
News Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C... Mar 12 Now_What- 2
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Mar 11 Now_What- 20
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Mar 7 Mark Phillips 11
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at March 27 at 5:07AM PDT

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Lancaster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,279 • Total comments across all topics: 279,857,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC