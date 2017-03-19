Deputies seeking Lancaster man missing since January 31
The sheriff's department today sought the public's help in locating a 74-year-old man who went missing from his Lancaster home in January. John Wayne Kolb was last heard from on Jan. 31, when he spoke with out-of-town family, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
