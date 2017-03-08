CHP Investigating Mysterious Shooting on I-8
California Highway Patrol officers are searching for the person who fired five rounds at a car driving along Interstate 8 and fled. The shooting happened at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday when a 20-year-old from San Diego was driving a 2005 Infiniti Q45 heading eastbound on I-8, near Fletcher Parkway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|14 hr
|winner
|521
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|14 hr
|winner
|233
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Sat
|Now_What-
|20
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
|Looking for Debbie Matthews
|Mar 1
|Looking for my info
|1
|Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C...
|Feb 20
|Now_What-
|1
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Feb 18
|Taz Singh
|213
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC