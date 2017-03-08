CHP Investigating Mysterious Shooting...

CHP Investigating Mysterious Shooting on I-8

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: NBC San Diego

California Highway Patrol officers are searching for the person who fired five rounds at a car driving along Interstate 8 and fled. The shooting happened at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday when a 20-year-old from San Diego was driving a 2005 Infiniti Q45 heading eastbound on I-8, near Fletcher Parkway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) 14 hr winner 521
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 14 hr winner 233
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Sat Now_What- 20
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Mar 7 Mark Phillips 11
Looking for Debbie Matthews Mar 1 Looking for my info 1
News Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C... Feb 20 Now_What- 1
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) Feb 18 Taz Singh 213
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Lancaster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,495,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC