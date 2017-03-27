China's top bus firm to shy away from North America market
There are 1 comment on the South China Morning Post story from Monday Mar 27, titled China's top bus firm to shy away from North America market. In it, South China Morning Post reports that:
Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. chairman Tang Yuxiang said the world's biggest bus maker will stay out of the North American market since there are enough profits to make in countries that are more welcoming to Chinese products.
#1 Monday Mar 27
It is heartening to know that businesses still exist that put issues of morality ahead of greed motivated profits. Overtaxed Long Beachers know full well how the heavily taxpayer subsided bus company sets the North American standard for stiffing riders. For example, riders are charged double fares when they must ride on the same bus route to destinations past the downtown bus mall.
The local bus company is a political animal,- so to speak - a tool of the local political rulers that is used to dispense political patronage. In exchange, the beneficiaries of that patronage are expected - much like the city's politicized police force - to tout the politician's continual campaigns to impose yet more taxation on overburdened city residents.
Three cheers for Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. chairman Tang Yuxiang! Your putting morality above greedy profits represents something our own corrupt politicians and their "licensed" greedy bus manufacturers have forgotten.
Ronald
