There are on the South China Morning Post story from Monday Mar 27, titled China's top bus firm to shy away from North America market. In it, South China Morning Post reports that:

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. chairman Tang Yuxiang said the world's biggest bus maker will stay out of the North American market since there are enough profits to make in countries that are more welcoming to Chinese products.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at South China Morning Post.