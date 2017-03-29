California is back and the proof is in the poppies
They come upon you before you know it. You exit Highway 14 in the Antelope Valley and suddenly, as you drive west along Avenue I, they hit you with an unexpected force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|8 hr
|Pasquali
|247
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|8 hr
|Pasquali
|532
|Lancaster Resident Kathy Kees aka Kathy Rivera
|9 hr
|DNA searcher
|1
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mon
|Ronald
|1
|Crossdresser bottom hooker for std positive top...
|Mar 21
|cdbottom
|1
|One man was ejected, BMW Car Accident, Toys R U...
|Mar 18
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C...
|Mar 12
|Now_What-
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC