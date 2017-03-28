Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner celebrate spring after Fisher, Reynolds memorial The two ushered in the new season together after Lourd skipped Saturday's public memorial. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ouLSj9 Billie Lourd is honoring her mother, Carrie Fisher and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, the best way she knows how: By living and laughing out loud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.