AVBOT honors McBride for navigating change

NASA Armstrong Center Director David McBride accepts the Navigation Change Award from Kelly Hanley, Antelope Valley Board of Trade president. NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center Director David McBride accepted the Antelope Valley Board of Trade's Navigating Change Award at the 2017 Business Outlook Conference in Lancaster, Calif., Feb. 24. "David's leadership has contributed to collaborations, support and partnerships throughout the greater Antelope Valley including Armstrong and Air Force Plant 42," said Art Thompson, CEO of Sage Cheshire Inc. in his nomination letter.

