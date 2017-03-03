AVBOT honors McBride for navigating change
NASA Armstrong Center Director David McBride accepts the Navigation Change Award from Kelly Hanley, Antelope Valley Board of Trade president. NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center Director David McBride accepted the Antelope Valley Board of Trade's Navigating Change Award at the 2017 Business Outlook Conference in Lancaster, Calif., Feb. 24. "David's leadership has contributed to collaborations, support and partnerships throughout the greater Antelope Valley including Armstrong and Air Force Plant 42," said Art Thompson, CEO of Sage Cheshire Inc. in his nomination letter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Sat
|Now_What-
|13
|Looking for Debbie Matthews
|Mar 1
|Looking for my info
|1
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Mar 1
|winner
|517
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Mar 1
|winner
|229
|Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C...
|Feb 20
|Now_What-
|1
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Feb 18
|Taz Singh
|213
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Feb 17
|Now_What-
|7,056
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC