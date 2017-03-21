Alana Ochoa Wins Discus with Third-Best Mark in SBCC History
Alana Ochoa was a busy thrower on Friday, winning the discus and placing in the top five in three other events at the Antelope Valley Invitational women's track & field meet in Lancaster. The sophomore from San Marcos High captured the discus in a season-best 41.86 meters, which is No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crossdresser bottom hooker for std positive top...
|4 hr
|cdbottom
|1
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|10 hr
|_Zoey_
|526
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|10 hr
|_Zoey_
|240
|One man was ejected, BMW Car Accident, Toys R U...
|Mar 18
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C...
|Mar 12
|Now_What-
|2
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Mar 11
|Now_What-
|20
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC