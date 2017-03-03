air-show6

Friday Mar 3

FOX FIELD, LANCASTER, Calif. - With a world-renowned aerobatic pilot drawing smoke screens for a dramatic blue sky backdrop, the leadership team of the Los Angeles County Air Show unveiled plans for welcoming the Air Force precision flying team, the "Thunderbirds," along with plans for community-wide celebration in the Antelope Valley the final weekend in March.

